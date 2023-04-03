Minimal damage in Killeen following tornado warning

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The City of Killeen confirms there was minimal damage in our area, following a tornado warning on Sunday.

The National Weather Service Fort Worth office issued the tornado warning at about 7:15p.m. Apr. 2 following a tornado watch issued at 2:50p.m.

The tornado warning expired at 8 p.m. and the tornado watch expired at 11 p.m.

There were no injuries, nor significant structural damage reported, according to the city.

The damage was limited to downed trees, fallen billboards and a few homes that had their weather heads pulled up by a falling tree.

“Personnel from the City’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management have been out documenting damage to provide to the National Weather Service and other First Responders. The Public Works’ Transportation and Solid Waste divisions have been clearing trees and debris that blocked roadways,” said Janell J. Lewis Ford, Killeen’s Spokeswoman.

Residents can take photos of any damage experienced and send them to em-coordinator@KilleenTexas.gov, along with an address of the location. Residents can also submit videos and pictures to the National Weather Service by emailing them to sr-fwd.webmaster@noaa.gov.

Citizens should always have a way to receive weather and emergency notifications and one way is through the CodeRED alert system.

The community can sign up on the City of Killeen’s website at www.KilleenTexas.gov/OHSEM (also at https://bit.ly/KilleenEAlerts). Citizens can also download the CodeRED Mobile Alert app onto their smart phones.

