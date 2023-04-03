Advertise
Waco Fire Department celebrates 150 years of service to the community

On April 3 1873 the department started with just a few volunteers and horse-drawn carriages, instead of modern fire engines.(Alex Fulton)
By Alex Fulton
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - April 3 2023 marks the 150-year anniversary of the largest fire department in Central Texas.

In March 1873 the town square in Waco saw a large fire break out. Then a month later on April 3 1873 the Waco City Council decided to officially form the city’s first fire department.

”As the City of Waco grew, of course the department grew with the city,” Robby Bergerson, executive deputy chief, told KWTX.

To commemorate the special occasion, the Waco Fire Department will host an event at Fire Station One filled with live music, cake and an obstacle course for the kids on April 3 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

In 2023 the department is now a far cry from its early days of a few volunteers who drove horse-drawn carriages and buggies, instead of modern fire engines. It has now grown to have a $34.4 million budget and 211 firefighters on staff.

“There’s challenges that come with it,” retired Waco firefighter Don Yeager said. “As far as coming to work putting that uniform on and hanging my gear on the apparatus that’s always been the best for me.”

Over the years, the Waco Fire Department’s crews have helped out with a fair share of historical moments such as the West Fertilizer Company explosion in 2013. Some who still serve with the department like Max Breese provided mutual aid back then.

“It was hectic. It was a mess,” said Breese, who currently serves as a captain. “Just trying to get all that coordinated at the time. It was quite the experience.”

Crews from the department also provided assistance at the deadly siege at the Branch Davidian complex in 1993.

“As the largest department in this area we did respond to mutual aid and went out there and provided assistance during a very difficult time for the community,” Yeager said.

Both old and young faces, including Logan Sauer, now make up the department and they’re ready to respond to the next moments big or small.

”I’ve had a lot of experience answering different calls, different medical calls, it’s always different every time you get in that truck,” Sauer said.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

