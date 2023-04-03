Waco police officers looking for suspect after two wounded in shooting

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco police officers Monday afternoon were looking for a shooting suspect in the area of the 1800 block of Richter after two people were wounded.

Department spokeswoman Cierra Shipley told KWTX the call was received shortly before 1 p.m.

When the officers arrived at the scene, they found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

The condition of the two victims is currently unknown, Shipley said.

The shooting is believed to be an isolated incident, Shipley added.

