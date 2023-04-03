Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

WATCH: Woman wanted for causing $21,000 in damage to Wing Stop

Midland Crimestoppers looking for woman
Midland Crimestoppers looking for woman
By Micah Allen
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 2:05 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland Crime Stoppers is looking for a woman who caused extensive property damage at the Wing Stop located at 3323 N. Midland Dr.

On March 9, an angry woman was unhappy about the store’s policy on showing a credit card for online purchases.

The manager tried to calm her down when the woman pushed the cash register and attempted to go behind the counter to confront the manager.

She then decided to damage ALL the cash registers, including the phones, before she left the business. She ended up causing $21,000 in damages.

She was not the person on the card, it was a male’s name. If your tip is the first one to identify this woman and it leads to her arrest or the case solved, it would be worth up to a $1,000 cash reward.

No caller ID is ever used, and you will remain anonymous.

694-TIPS or use the mobile app P3 TIPS

MPD case# 230313301

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amy Prescott
Central Texas juvenile correctional officer fired, charged after allegedly smuggling cell phone for use by teen offender
Audrey Hale, a.k.a. Aiden Hale, the alleged Nashville school shooter.
What we know about the alleged Nashville school shooter
Edward Hykel had been a volunteer firefighter for 16 years and worked in the City of West...
Volunteer firefighter killed on I-35 was a survivor of 2013 West explosion
The scene of the deadly wreck at highways 77 and 7 in Chilton.
Multiple deaths reported after head-on collision in Falls County
Murder investigation in the 3300 block of Brookview Drive in Waco, Texas.
Waco police detectives identify teen killed near Guthrie Park

Latest News

Russell's Pecan Orchard
Central Texas program teaches residents how to improve pecan trees
Jo Ann Johnson sits for a portrait on the bed that once belonged to her grandson, Bishop Evans,...
Family of dead National Guardsman urges Legislature to make death benefits bill named for him retroactive
File Graphic
Temple police investigate aggravated assault
Pecan Field Day preparing Central Texas for prosperous pecan season
Pecan Field Day preparing Central Texas for prosperous pecan season
The city of temple plans to fight food desert issue using mobile market
The city of Temple plans to fight food desert issue using mobile market