Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

14-year-old dies after getting stuck in sand hole

The 14-year-old died from his injuries on April 3, according to the sheriff’s office.
The 14-year-old died from his injuries on April 3, according to the sheriff’s office.(MGN)
By KTTC Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 5:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KELLOGG, Minn. (KTTC/Gray News) – A teenager was killed after getting stuck in a sand hole in Minnesota last week.

According to the Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office, someone called 911 around 5:30 p.m. on March 28 to report that a 14-year-old was stuck in a sand hole and covered in sand.

Deputies responded and immediately started life-saving measures on the teen. He was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

The 14-year-old died from his injuries on April 3, according to the sheriff’s office.

Copyright 2023 KTTC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amy Prescott
Central Texas juvenile correctional officer fired, charged after allegedly smuggling cell phone for use by teen offender
Audrey Hale, a.k.a. Aiden Hale, the alleged Nashville school shooter.
What we know about the alleged Nashville school shooter
Edward Hykel had been a volunteer firefighter for 16 years and worked in the City of West...
Volunteer firefighter killed on I-35 was a survivor of 2013 West explosion
The scene of the deadly wreck at highways 77 and 7 in Chilton.
Multiple deaths reported after head-on collision in Falls County
Murder investigation in the 3300 block of Brookview Drive in Waco, Texas.
Waco police detectives identify teen killed near Guthrie Park

Latest News

An empty flagpole stands between the national flags of France and Estonia outside NATO...
Finland set to join NATO, dealing major blow to Russia
File Graphic
Temple police investigate aggravated assault
Former president Donald Trump arrives at Trump Tower in New York on Monday, April 3, 2023....
Donald Trump to surrender to history-making criminal charges
This is a locator map for Syria with its capital, Damascus.
US military says senior IS commander killed in Syria
A family moves furniture out of their destroyed home in Adamsville, Tenn. on Saturday, April 1,...
Forecast warns of more severe storms in South, Midwest