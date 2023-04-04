An overnight cold front sets us up for late-week rain

Today will be yet another dangerous day of weather for the Midwest and parts of the Plains. In fact, some of the same areas that saw severe weather last Friday are under another level 4 risk of severe weather. Central Texas is also under the threat of severe weather today and we’ll have two chances for stronger storms. The cold front that slides in tonight is also going to stall to our south and bring some of us more rain later this week. Today’s daytime storm chances are only near 10% as, just like on Monday, we could see a pop-up severe thunderstorm or two. The first severe storm risk runs from 4 PM to roughly 10 PM with any storms that form likely containing large hail and up to 65 MPH wind gusts. Outside of the pop-up storm chance, today’s weather will be warm, windy, humid, and mostly cloudy. Morning lows near 70° will warm into the mid-80s with some upper 80s west of I-35. Expect mostly cloudy skies and south winds gusting near 30 MPH pretty much straight through the day. The low late-day storm chance will lead to a quiet evening but a cold front surges through the area after 1 AM. Storms will likely be forming or will have already formed along the front as it pushes in. Cities and towns west of Highway 281 could escape the overnight rain, but from Killeen to Meridian eastward, we’re expecting overnight storms to blow through. Tonight’s storms will also carry a hail risk, but the main concern will shift to strong straight-line wind gusts and maybe a weak stray tornado too.

The overnight front clears the area Wednesday morning and most will be dry by sunrise with lingering storms exiting by 9 AM. Much cooler weather arrives Wednesday as morning lows dip into the 50s and low 60s with afternoon highs under partial sunshine reaching the upper 60s and low 70s. Tonight’s front will stall to our south and will remain mostly stuck near the coast Wednesday keeping the afternoon rain chances mostly away. We’ll carry a 20% chance of rain in case a few scattered showers creep in from the south. The better rain chances arrive Thursday and especially Friday. Most of Thursday may stay cloudy but rain free since the stalled front remains far away, but scattered rain is possible in the afternoon in the Brazos Valley. Highs Thursday in the mid-60s drop to near 60° Friday thanks to more rain moving in. Thursday’s afternoon scattered rain increases slightly in coverage Thursday night and we’ll be up to a 50% chance of rain with a 60% chance of rain returning Friday. Widely scattered to numerous showers and non-severe storms will roll through on Good Friday. The rain chances stick around all day long but may ease up some Friday night.

Rain is now expected to depart the area early this weekend. We’ll still likely see scattered showers Saturday morning, but we could get some dry time in the afternoon with highs boosting into the upper 60s and low 70s. Sunday is now expected to be a completely dry day with partly cloudy skies. Highs will actually be fairly close to average for Easter as we reach the mid-to-upper 70s. The stalled front responsible for the forthcoming rain is expected to stay far enough to our south that there will be some rainfall winners locally but also some big losers too. For cities and towns west of I-35, expect only between and quarter-inch and maybe upwards of an inch of rain. Along I-35, 1″ of rain is in the forecast, but cities and towns east of I-35 could see over an inch of rain with totals approaching 2″ or even exceeding 2″ on a localized basis in the Brazos Valley.

