Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

April is Child Abuse Prevention Month; Temple Police ask public to be aware

FILE: National Child Abuse Prevention Month
FILE: National Child Abuse Prevention Month(MGN ONLINE)
By Tendai Gee
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) -“If you don’t say something, nobody’s gonna know anything,” the Temple Police Department is reminding central Texans during the month of April, which is Child Abuse Prevention Month.

According to childhelp.org, in 2019 alone, state agencies found more 600,000 victims of child abuse.

The United States has one of the worst records among developed nations, the organization said.

One out of three girls, and one out of five boys, will be abused before the age of  18. Experts say most child neglect starts at home.

Temple police want people who know children to look out for any discrepancies between child behaviors, or interactions as a sign that something is going on at home and be able to report it.

Reporting can be viewed as a tip and allow officers to conduct welfare concerns on the child, or home the child is in. The whole point is not to instigate, but to make sure that child is in a safe environment.

The department works closely with detectives to investigate crimes committed against children. The focus is to recognize child abuse and utilize community programs to support families.

To learn more on how to prevent child abuse, visit jointempled.com, or click the link below to watch a short video about prevention month.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amy Prescott
Central Texas juvenile correctional officer fired, charged after allegedly smuggling cell phone for use by teen offender
Audrey Hale, a.k.a. Aiden Hale, the alleged Nashville school shooter.
What we know about the alleged Nashville school shooter
Edward Hykel had been a volunteer firefighter for 16 years and worked in the City of West...
Volunteer firefighter killed on I-35 was a survivor of 2013 West explosion
The scene of the deadly wreck at highways 77 and 7 in Chilton.
Multiple deaths reported after head-on collision in Falls County
Murder investigation in the 3300 block of Brookview Drive in Waco, Texas.
Waco police detectives identify teen killed near Guthrie Park

Latest News

Shooting in Waco
Waco police identify man killed in shooting Monday
The Department of Justice has seized over $100 million in a crackdown on cryptocurrency...
Justice Department cracks down on “pig butchering” scams
Russell's Pecan Orchard
Central Texas program teaches residents how to improve pecan trees
Jo Ann Johnson sits for a portrait on the bed that once belonged to her grandson, Bishop Evans,...
Family of dead National Guardsman urges Legislature to make death benefits bill named for him retroactive