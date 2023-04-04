April is Child Abuse Prevention Month; Temple Police ask public to be aware

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) -“If you don’t say something, nobody’s gonna know anything,” the Temple Police Department is reminding central Texans during the month of April, which is Child Abuse Prevention Month.

According to childhelp.org, in 2019 alone, state agencies found more 600,000 victims of child abuse.

The United States has one of the worst records among developed nations, the organization said.

One out of three girls, and one out of five boys, will be abused before the age of 18. Experts say most child neglect starts at home.

Temple police want people who know children to look out for any discrepancies between child behaviors, or interactions as a sign that something is going on at home and be able to report it.

Reporting can be viewed as a tip and allow officers to conduct welfare concerns on the child, or home the child is in. The whole point is not to instigate, but to make sure that child is in a safe environment.

The department works closely with detectives to investigate crimes committed against children. The focus is to recognize child abuse and utilize community programs to support families.

To learn more on how to prevent child abuse, visit jointempled.com, or click the link below to watch a short video about prevention month.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.