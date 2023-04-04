Advertise
Austin man pleads guilty to sending Cash App payments to Moody boy in exchange for sexually explicit images

Prosecutors recommend man be placed on felony probation; sentencing scheduled for June 13
Jason Lamont Burt
Jason Lamont Burt(Tommy Witherspoon for KWTX)
By Tommy Witherspoon
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - An Austin man who sent payments to a 16-year-old Moody boy in exchange for sexually explicit videos and photos pleaded guilty to sexual performance of a child Tuesday.

Prosecutors recommended that Jason Lamont Burt, 39, be placed on felony probation for eight years and fined $1,000 for the second-degree felony.

Judge Susan Kelly of Waco’s 54th State District Court accepted Burt’s guilty plea, and will sentence him June 13 after reviewing a background report from probation officers.

Burt, who must register as a sex offender for the rest of his life, faced up to 20 years in prison on the charge.

Burt’s attorney, Jeremy Hobbs, declined comment after Burt’s guilty plea.

According to a criminal complaint filed in the case, McLennan County Sheriff’s Office Human Trafficking Investigator Joseph Scaramucci uncovered sexually explicit Snapchat communications between Burt and the teen during a follow-up investigation into child sexual exploitation in February 2021.

Scaramucci identified Burt and the boy involved in the messages and learned that Burt paid the boy $170 from a Cash App account.

Scaramucci subpoenaed Burt’s Cash App account and found payments from “Burt to other parties that is consistent with paying them for sexual purposes,” according to the complaint.

“Further review of Burt’s communication with the male discussed him paying the child, and stated, “I only spoil someone I’m (having sex with),” telling the teen in explicit language that he would spoil him.

The boy told Burt he was fighting with his father, to which Burt replied, again, in sexually explicit terms, that he should get another dad like him. Burt told the boy that he would buy him “plenty of things” in exchange for sexual favors, the complaint alleges.

The boy later told Burt that he needed more money, to which Burt replied he would comply with his request if the boy performed sex acts on him, according to the court document.

The boy sent Burt an explicit video and Burt sent the teen $50 “for the child to purchase a sexual device that was going to be used to create illicit videos for Burt.”

“It is further known to me that the child is a minor, and Burt obtained photographs and videos of the male engaging in sexual acts with another party, as well as obtained other illicit photographs of the child,” Scaramucci wrote in the complaint.

