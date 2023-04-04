Central Texas program teaches residents how to improve pecan trees

GHOLSON, Texas (KWTX) - Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Service in McLennan County is hosting a ‘Pecan Field Day’ for Central Texans Tuesday to teach them how to improve their pecans ahead of harvest season.

Pecan trees may appear empty right now, but it’s time to start preparing trees for high-quality pecans.

“There’s Pecan trees all over Central Texas,” Dr. Shane McLellan, County Extension Agent for Ag for McLennan County, said. “There’s pecan trees everywhere. Everybody has them, and it’s just good to know kind of how to manage those trees a little bit better as far as fertility, water, and if you want to improve those pecans, how you can do that.”

A specialist from College Station, Monte Nesbitt, will be instructing the course at Russell’s Pecan Orchard in Gholson. He will teach attendees about pecan grafting and the tools and methods needed to improve pecans.

“A lot of our trees here, our pecan trees are native trees,” McLellan said. “The native pecans typically are small. Some of them can be kind of bitter in taste. If you want to improve your pecans, we typically do that by grafting a newer or improved variety of pecans onto that native stock.”

He said the grafting process requires removing bark or a bud from the native tree and putting the new improved park on the tree, eventually leading to bigger and better pecans.

Attendees will also learn about how to keep pests and crows away from trees to keep them from damaging the pecan. There will also be a ‘Pecan Tree 101 for Homeowners’ course to teach people the basics of the trees growing on their property.

While grafting should help improve the crop, McLellan said the tree will still suffer if Central Texas’ drought continues the next few months.

“The current drought and just the lack of rain we’ve been getting is affecting our pecan trees,” he said. “Production was down really bad last year, and it’s just because not enough water.”

The forecast may be unclear of drought conditions during fall-time harvest season, but McLellan said the information at the session will help people better understand the common tree in the area. He said he receives numerous phone calls about pecan trees every year from residents, so he encourages curious Central Texas to spend their morning to learn about them.

The program is $10 and starts at 8:30 a.m. It ends around 11:45 p.m. There will be door prizes, and he asks those interested in attending to call the extension office to register. The number is 254-757-5180.

