Former massage therapist facing sexual assault charge
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A former massage therapist turned himself in to College Station police Tuesday to face accusations that he sexually assaulted a customer.
A woman told police that Roberto Ramirez-Bautista, 51, assaulted her with his fingers on Jan. 30 while she was getting a massage at Elements Massage on Rock Prairie Road in College Station.
The woman told the business about the incident the following day.
Elements Massage says they fired Ramirez-Bautista immediately after hearing about this incident and assisted with connecting the customer with the police.
While investigating this case, detectives learned of other people that experienced similar situations.
A warrant for sexual assault was issued for the massage therapist on March 22.
Ramirez-Bautista, who was employed at the business for approximately one month, turned himself in on Tuesday.
Police are now asking anyone who has experienced a similar incident to contact them at 979-764-3600. They also said the company is cooperating fully with the investigation.
See the full statement below from College Station police:
