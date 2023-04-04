Former massage therapist facing sexual assault charge

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A former massage therapist turned himself in to College Station police Tuesday to face accusations that he sexually assaulted a customer.

A woman told police that Roberto Ramirez-Bautista, 51, assaulted her with his fingers on Jan. 30 while she was getting a massage at Elements Massage on Rock Prairie Road in College Station.

The woman told the business about the incident the following day.

Elements Massage says they fired Ramirez-Bautista immediately after hearing about this incident and assisted with connecting the customer with the police.

While investigating this case, detectives learned of other people that experienced similar situations.

A warrant for sexual assault was issued for the massage therapist on March 22.

Ramirez-Bautista, who was employed at the business for approximately one month, turned himself in on Tuesday.

Police are now asking anyone who has experienced a similar incident to contact them at 979-764-3600. They also said the company is cooperating fully with the investigation.

See the full statement below from College Station police:

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.