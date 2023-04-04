Advertise
Lacy Lakeview police looking for man who robbed Dollar General

Robbery suspect at Dollar General store in Lacy Lakeview.
Robbery suspect at Dollar General store in Lacy Lakeview.(KWTX)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LACY LAKEVIEW, Texas (KWTX) - Police are looking for a man who robbed a Dollar General Tuesday morning.

“At approximately 11:10AM, a Black male wearing black crocs, black shorts, a black hoodie, a surgical mask, and one latex glove entered the Dollar General and proceeded to rob the cashier,” police wrote in a Facebook post.

Police officers reviewed the camera and said, “it appears that the suspect is walking on foot towards the store from New Dallas Highway prior to the robbery and exits the store around the E. Craven side.”

If you have any information regarding the suspect, please contact the Lacy Lakeview Police Department.

There were several potential witnesses in or around the store at the time this offense occurred.

If you witnessed the events, please contact the department and reference case #23-0247.

