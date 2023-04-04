Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Queen Camilla: Charles’ wife gets title on coronation invite

King Charles III’s wife has been officially identified as Queen Camilla for the first time,...
King Charles III’s wife has been officially identified as Queen Camilla for the first time, with Buckingham Palace using the title on invitations for the monarch’s May 6 coronation.(ZUMA via MGN)
By The Associated Press and DANICA KIRKA
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — King Charles III’s wife has been officially identified as Queen Camilla for the first time, with Buckingham Palace using the title on invitations for the monarch’s May 6 coronation.

Camilla, who until now has been described as queen consort, is given equal billing on the ornate medieval style invitations that will be sent to more than 2,000 guests and were unveiled on Tuesday.

The new title is another step in the remarkable transformation of a woman once derided as a homewrecker because of her role in the breakdown of Charles’ marriage to the late Princess Diana.

Charles and Camilla met long before the future king married Diana in 1981 and their relationship continued throughout the tumultuous marriage. That made Camilla an object of scorn among Diana’s many fans, who rallied around the princess as her marriage collapsed.

But Camilla has won over much of the British public with her warmth and down-to-earth humor since she married Charles in a civil ceremony in 2005. The late Queen Elizabeth II early last year issued a statement saying she hoped Camilla would be known as “queen consort” when Charles became king.

Camilla will be crowned alongside her husband on May 6 at Westminster Abbey.

The palace released a few more details about the coronation on Tuesday, announcing that 9-year-old Prince George, the king’s eldest grandson, who is second in line to the throne, would be one of four pages of honor attending the monarch during the service. Camilla will also have four pages.

The eight young pages are either family friends or close relatives of Charles and Camilla and will carry the robes of prominent figures during the day.

The coronation invitations feature the ancient motif of the Green Man in a nod to the monarch’s record of supporting conservation and environmental protection.

The Green Man is “an ancient figure from British folklore, symbolic of spring and rebirth, to celebrate the new reign,” the palace said.

“The shape of the Green Man, crowned in natural foliage, is formed of leaves of oak, ivy and hawthorn, and the emblematic flowers of the United Kingdom.”

The design, created by heraldic artist and manuscript illuminator Andrew Jamieson, will be printed on a recycled card with gold foil detailing.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amy Prescott
Central Texas juvenile correctional officer fired, charged after allegedly smuggling cell phone for use by teen offender
Audrey Hale, a.k.a. Aiden Hale, the alleged Nashville school shooter.
What we know about the alleged Nashville school shooter
Edward Hykel had been a volunteer firefighter for 16 years and worked in the City of West...
Volunteer firefighter killed on I-35 was a survivor of 2013 West explosion
The scene of the deadly wreck at highways 77 and 7 in Chilton.
Multiple deaths reported after head-on collision in Falls County
Murder investigation in the 3300 block of Brookview Drive in Waco, Texas.
Waco police detectives identify teen killed near Guthrie Park

Latest News

A high school student in Oregon loses their leg after a wrestling injury.
Teen loses leg after injury at state wrestling meet
The reporter is being kept behind bars for two months pending an investigation.
Lawyers meet with jailed American reporter in Moscow prison
Jason Lamont Burt
Austin man pleads guilty to sending Cash App payments to Moody boy in exchange for sexually explicit images
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about climate change and clean energy at Brayton Power...
Biden offers $450M for clean energy projects at coal mines