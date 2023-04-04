Advertise
Suspect ‘rammed’ deputy, police officer during high-speed chase: San Saba sheriff

Chace Nelson
Chace Nelson(KWTX)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAN SABA, Texas (KWTX) - Chace Nelson will be facing charges after he was taken into custody at the conclusion of a high-speed chase that started in San Saba County and ended in Mills County, the San Saba County Sheriff’s Office said.

The pursuit started at about 7:45 a.m. when Nelson allegedly led multiple units on a pursuit with speeds ranging from 90 m.p.h. to 140 m.p.h., the sheriff’s office said.

During the pursuit, Nelson allegedly “rammed a San Saba County Deputy and San Saba Police Officer.” The sheriff’s office said two law enforcement patrol units suffered damage during the chase.

Nelson was apprehended in Mills County after his vehicle was disabled.

Authorities in Mills County and San Saba County have pending charges against Nelson, including aggravated assault on a peace officer.

No further information was provided.

