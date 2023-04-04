Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Swatting calls, social media threats to schools carry heavy consequences

(Source: Pixabay)
By Morgan Riddell
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - There was an increased law enforcement presence at Brenham ISD schools Tuesday after a threat was posted to social media on Monday. This was found not to be credible, but the district says they are taking the incident very seriously.

These threats have been increasing across the country, including hoax or swatting calls and terroristic threats. While these can have similar responses from districts, they are slightly different.

Reilly Garrett, an attorney at Shane Phelps Law, says threats usually require investigative work while swatting and hoax calls will result in an immediate response from law enforcement.

“Terroristic threats are threats to commit violent offenses against a specific person, or maybe even the public as a whole. Whereas the swatting statute [is] actually titled false report to induce an emergency response, in that the person or the caller knowingly makes a false report to induce an emergency response by local law enforcement,” he said.

But, no matter which, Garrett says these situations are taken very seriously and regardless of age, participating in those acts will result in real criminal charges.

“In the circumstances of terroristic threat reports or offenses, the punishment ranges from either class B misdemeanors all the way up to third-degree felonies. The punishment range on those if we’re dealing with the class B misdemeanor is up to 180 days in jail, up to a $2,000 fine, or both. Third-degree felonies, you’re looking at a minimum of two, maximum of 10 years in prison, and a fine of up to $10,000,” he said. “With the false report to induce the emergency response or the swatting statute, you’re looking at punishment ranges again, based on the facts specifically punishment range of a Class A misdemeanor up to a third-degree felony.”

While kids may think placing a call or posting on social media is just a joke, Garrett says the number of people impacted could be limitless.

“They don’t see the big picture and certainly not the implications which can be very serious regarding potential criminal law offenses, criminal penalties, sanctions within the education system: suspensions, expulsions, things of that sort,” he said. “You can talk about the students, the teachers, the faculty within the schools, branching out all the way to their families, to other members of the community. If lockdowns are put in place, shelters in place are put into effect, there’s a risk of not only physical harm but also of psychological harm to all that are touched by these types of offenses.”

According to the AP, these incidents are on the rise, but, the reasoning behind many of the calls or posts is unknown. While many of the swatting calls were found to be coming from overseas, many are now coming from kids.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amy Prescott
Central Texas juvenile correctional officer fired, charged after allegedly smuggling cell phone for use by teen offender
The scene of the deadly wreck at highways 77 and 7 in Chilton.
Multiple deaths reported after head-on collision in Falls County
Andre Sharp, 29
Dallas man arrested in fatal shooting of boy, 11, after gun goes off
File Photo
Chaparral High School principal on paid leave while Killeen ISD investigates ‘concern’
Shooting in Waco
Waco police identify man killed in shooting Monday

Latest News

Dimitrius Thomas was last seen near his residence in the 1600 blk of Southwest Parkway at about...
College Station police seeking missing 16-year-old
The pair of statues honor Barbara Walker and Rev. Robert Gilbert, who both graduated from...
‘Monuments have performative power’: Baylor unveils statues in honor of first Black graduates
The pair of statues honor Barbara Walker and Rev. Robert Gilbert, who both graduated from...
Baylor unveils two statues in honor of first Black graduates
Texas DPS Trooper Chad Walker and his wife, Tobie.
Wife of Trooper Walker recalls his ‘infectious smile,’ says she survived devastating loss by leaning on faith and family