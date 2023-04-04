Advertise
Temple police investigate aggravated assault

File Graphic
File Graphic(MGN ONLINE)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 6:38 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A man has been arrested by the Temple Police Department in connection to an aggravated assault.

Officers were dispatched at around 7:30 p.m. Apr. 3 to the 700 block of East Avenue D.

When they arrived, they discovered the suspect threatened another person with a knife.

The suspect later returned to the area, was arrested, and taken to the Bell County Jail. No injuries were reported in the incident.

This case is under investigation.

Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526- 8477, where callers can report anonymously

