Trooper Chad Walker fishing tournament to raise funds for scholarships to benefit local students

1st Annual Trooper Chad Walker Memorial Scholarship Fishing Tournament
1st Annual Trooper Chad Walker Memorial Scholarship Fishing Tournament
By Jasmine Lotts
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
GROESBECK, Texas (KWTX) - It’s been nearly two years since Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Chad Walker was fatally shot while trying to help a man he believed to be a stranded motorist, and the slain trooper’s wife wants to keep his memory alive with a fundraiser for local graduating seniors.

In her first public interview since her devastating loss, Tobie Walker glowed as she spoke about her favorite memories with her husband, Chad.

She said the two met in 2014 and describes their love as a fairytale. “From the first date, we were inseparable. It’s so cliché to say love at first sight. It was a true love. It wasn’t perfect, but it was true, and it was real. How blessed am I to have gotten that once in a lifetime love,” said Walker.

But the love of Tobie’s life lost his life in March of 2021. Tobie said her world came crashing down once she got the news about Chad.

“It was a state of shock of, ‘I can’t live without him. How am I going to do this? We have four children.’ I just remember crying and saying, ‘Chad, we have a baby, and she needs you,’” Tobie recalled.

Walker said she wants to keep Chad’s memory alive by helping others with plans for a fishing tournament fundraiser in May.

She said the proceeds will go toward graduating seniors in Groesbeck.

“He loved the youth and to see children succeeding. Just knowing that all kids need that extra push. I know that financial burdens are heavy,” said Walker.

Trooper Walker’s legacy is helping students and law enforcement.

In July of 2021, the Mutual Assistance Group in Groesbeck raised money in his name for bulletproof windshields in Limestone County.

“Because one is one too many. But I’m very proud to know that since Chad’s accident, that has been a push. Because I know there have already been accidents where a windshield has saved an officer’s life,” said Walker.

Tobie Walker said the upcoming fundraiser will be on May 6 at Lake Limestone.

She said the goal is to make this an annual event and eventually award seniors at every high school in Limestone county.

