U.S. Marshals arrest suspect in deadly Waco shooting

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco Police on Monday, April 10, announced the arrest of 29-year-old Charles Earl Ervin in the murder of Zachary Hughes, 24, on March 4.

The U.S. Marshal’s Lone Star Fugitive Task Force managed to arrest the suspect a week after the shooting in Waco.

The shooting happened in the area of the 1800 block of Richter, where another woman was wounded.

Department spokeswoman Cierra Shipley told KWTX the call was received shortly before 1 p.m. that day. When the officers arrived at the scene, they found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Hughes was later pronounced dead. The name of the female victim has not yet been released by police. An update on her condition has not been provided.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.