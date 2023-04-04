Advertise
Waco police identify 24-year-old shooting victim

Shooting in Waco
Shooting in Waco(Bradley Vaughn for KWTX)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 2:09 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco Police has identified Zachary Hughes, 24, as the victim in the Monday shooting.

Waco police officers Monday afternoon were looking for a suspect in the area of the 1800 block of Richter where another was wounded.

Department spokeswoman Cierra Shipley told KWTX the call was received shortly before 1 p.m. When the officers arrived at the scene, they found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

The condition of the other victim is currently unknown, Shipley said. The shooting is believed to be an isolated incident, Shipley added.

“The Waco Police Department wants the public to know that it appears that the recent murder investigations are unrelated. The last three homicides, resulting in four deaths, have all been due to interpersonal conflicts,” said Shipley.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

