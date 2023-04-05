City of Waco awards thousands of dollars in grants to 21 small businesses

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The City of Waco is allocating portions of the American Rescue Plan Act to 21 small businesses to help them continue to recover from the pandemic.

Waco Community Services Director, Galen Price, said around 400 businesses applied for the ‘We All Win, Waco’ Program. The city scored business applicants based on business type, years in operation, location and revenue loss.

“We believe that this program will continue to assist our Waco small businesses with keeping our Waco economy moving forward and also help to revitalize some of our historically blighted corridors,” Price stated.

The city awarded 21 businesses the grants, and four businesses received grants more than $50,000. City Council passed the resolution to approve grants to those four businesses Tuesday.

One of the businesses that is receiving around over $50,000 in funding has been serving the Waco community for over 75 years. Tony DeMaria’s Bar-B-Q is a staple in the East Waco area on Elm Ave.

During the pandemic, the restaurant not only had to follow pandemic restrictions but also construction blocking their store front.

”We didn’t have a drive through driveway at all to use because they were doing the construction on Elm...so we literally just had, like, the back alley entrance,” DeMaria said. “We had no dining room... It was kind of a mess.”

Luckily, he said the community’s outpouring of support for small businesses during that time helped the restaurant stay afloat.

DeMaria said they are very grateful for the generous grant and will use the money to help recover and improve the business.

“This building is almost 30 years old, so it could really use a facelift, and so part of what we’re wanting to do, what we filed for, isn’t just money, we’re putting it towards something,” he said.

DeMaria said they have gathered quotes to hopefully remodel the dining room and ceiling, replace the HVAC, lights, fans and windows.

“It’s going to be really nice when it finally happens, but it’s going to be a process for sure,” he said.

Two other businesses on Elm Ave., including Revival Eastside Eatery and Boardwalk on Elm also received over $50,000 in grant funding.

The city said businesses are expected to receive the grant money within the next seven to ten business days.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.