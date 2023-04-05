Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

College Station police seeking missing 16-year-old

Anyone with information should reach out immediately to CSPD at 979-764-3600.
Dimitrius Thomas was last seen near his residence in the 1600 blk of Southwest Parkway at about...
Dimitrius Thomas was last seen near his residence in the 1600 blk of Southwest Parkway at about 2:00 pm on Thursday March 30, 2023. If you have information please contact (979) 764-3600.(KBTX)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 7:20 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Police Department is seeking a missing 16-year-old.

A missing person alert for Dimitrius Thomas was shared on Monday. It says the teen was last seen near his home on Southwest Parkway on Thursday, March 30.

Anyone with information should reach out immediately to CSPD at 979-764-3600.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amy Prescott
Central Texas juvenile correctional officer fired, charged after allegedly smuggling cell phone for use by teen offender
The scene of the deadly wreck at highways 77 and 7 in Chilton.
Multiple deaths reported after head-on collision in Falls County
Andre Sharp, 29
Dallas man arrested in fatal shooting of boy, 11, after gun goes off
File Photo
Chaparral High School principal on paid leave while Killeen ISD investigates ‘concern’
Shooting in Waco
Waco police identify man killed in shooting Monday

Latest News

Swatting calls, social media threats to schools carry heavy consequences
The pair of statues honor Barbara Walker and Rev. Robert Gilbert, who both graduated from...
‘Monuments have performative power’: Baylor unveils statues in honor of first Black graduates
The pair of statues honor Barbara Walker and Rev. Robert Gilbert, who both graduated from...
Baylor unveils two statues in honor of first Black graduates
Texas DPS Trooper Chad Walker and his wife, Tobie.
Wife of Trooper Walker recalls his ‘infectious smile,’ says she survived devastating loss by leaning on faith and family