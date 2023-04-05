College Station police seeking missing 16-year-old

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Police Department is seeking a missing 16-year-old.

A missing person alert for Dimitrius Thomas was shared on Monday. It says the teen was last seen near his home on Southwest Parkway on Thursday, March 30.

Anyone with information should reach out immediately to CSPD at 979-764-3600.

