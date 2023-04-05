Advertise
Day care worker charged with rape of 3-year-old girl, authorities say

South Dakota authorities report they have charged an 18-year-old day care worker with rape.
South Dakota authorities report they have charged an 18-year-old day care worker with rape.(Photodisc via Canva)
By KSFY staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 8:59 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KSFY/Gray News) - Authorities in South Dakota say a day care worker has been arrested for rape.

KSFY reports that 18-year-old Carter Ronke was arrested last week on charges of rape and sexual contact involving a 3-year-old girl at a day care where he worked.

According to court documents, the girl’s mother picked her daughter up from the day care last Wednesday and noticed blood in the child’s urine later that night.

The child reportedly told her mother that Ronke had told her to touch him and then he touched her.

Authorities said the girl’s mother took her daughter to the hospital for an examination where a doctor reported there was obvious trauma.

Copyright 2023 KSFY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

