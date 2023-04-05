Early morning storm chance, more rain late-week

Our early morning cold front has slowed down a bit and that’s help to prevent showers and storms from forming for much of the overnight time period, but we’re still not out of the woods just yet. The morning frontal passage will still happen and it’ll still bring some of us scattered showers and storms. The best chance to see rain is near and east of I-35 and any storms that form will likely contain strong wind gusts and large hail. The tornado risk remains low but is not zero. With today’s front slowing down, we’re expecting rain to last a bit deeper into the morning than previously anticipated. Scattered showers will come to a close by noon for everyone but most of us will dry out by 10 AM. There is still going to be a chance of a few stray late-day and early evening showers and non-severe storms, but late-day rain chances are capped near 20%. Temperatures will turn notably cooler as today’s front moves in. Ahead of the front, we’ll keep temperatures in the mid-70s, but temperatures will dip as low as the mid-50s behind the front west of I-35 by sunrise with mid-70s still hanging around ahead of the front. As north wind gust to near 30 MPH, afternoon temperatures will only partially rebound as late-day “highs” reach the upper 60s and low 70s. We’re not going to see full sunshine behind the front either as partly-to-mostly cloudy skies linger.

The additional rain chance this afternoon and this evening is a sign of what’s to come; today’s cold front will stall just to the south of our area and will become the focus point for more scattered showers and thunderstorms over the coming day. Although the majority of the overnight time period will be dry, we’ll see rain chances slowly creep up around daybreak Thursday. Thursday’s forecast isn’t going to be a pleasant one with cloudy skies and a cool north wind, but we’ll likely have to dodge some drops too. Morning lows in the upper 40s will warm into the upper 50s and low 60s. Some spots, especially in the Brazos Valley, could see late-day temperatures in the mid-50s depending on how much rain falls. The slower-arriving front today means the front stalls closer to our area. Rain chances are up to 50% Thursday now as a result. Rain chances will be lowest west of Highway 281 and north of Highway 84 with the highest rain chance in the Brazos Valley and near I-14. It’s important to note that it won’t be raining all day Thursday. Some spots may receive only a few showers while others see a few rounds of off and on rain.

The scattered off and on rain chances continue Thursday night and into Friday morning with the better rain chances lying the farther south you live. Rain should be at its most widespread Friday as periodic off and on rain moves through. A few heavy downpours are anticipated and some localized nuisance flooding is expected, but we shouldn’t see much more than that. Although rain chances are near 70%, we’re again anticipating the most widespread and heaviest rain along and west of I-35 and especially in the Brazos Valley. Severe storms aren’t anticipated Friday as highs remain in the upper 50s.

Another push of rain Friday night into Saturday morning should be the final push of rain with this storm system as an upper-level disturbance kicks the stalled front out. We’re still anticipating some scattered rain Saturday morning, but the day will get progressively drier. Rainfall totals between today and Saturday morning will range from a quarter-inch at the lowest west of Highway 281 to over 2 inches of rain in the Brazos Valley. One-inch plus rainfall totals will almost entirely be confined east of I-35, but stray downpours could bring some totals close to the inch mark west of I-35.We’re expecting partial sunshine to return late in the day with highs rebounding into the upper 60s. Easter Sunday looks to be a wonderful day of weather with mostly clear skies and highs reaching the mid-70s. We’re shaking the weather pattern we’ve been stuck in next week. Instead of seeing clouds, feeling humidity, and watching out for late-week storms, we’re going to see ample sunshine and warmer temperatures. Monday’s highs in the upper 70s will reach the low-to-mid 80s for the rest of the week. We are still in desperate need for rain and the next rain chance after Saturday looks to be next Friday (at least for now).

