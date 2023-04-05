Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

East Texas County Clerk arrested, accused of interfering with arrest of son

Karen Phillips
Karen Phillips(Smith County Jail)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff and Blake Holland
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 8:29 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Smith County Clerk has been arrested after allegedly attempting to interfere with the arrest of her son.

Karen Phillips, 65, of Tyler, was arrested Tuesday on one count of interfering with public duties after she allegedly attempted to prevent the arrest of Derrick Phillips. Karen Phillips is the wife of Smith County Pct. 3 Commissioner Terry Phillips.

Smith County Clerk Karen Phillips is seen leaving the Smith County Jail with her husband, Smith...
Smith County Clerk Karen Phillips is seen leaving the Smith County Jail with her husband, Smith County Pct. 3 Commissioner Terry Phillips.(KLTV)

According to a probable cause statement, the Smith County Sheriff’s Office sought to arrest Derrick Phillips based on a March 28 incident during a traffic stop in the area of Farm to Market Road 14. The deputy observed a vehicle to have defective tail lamps and attempted to pull the vehicle over, but the vehicle did not stop until it pulled in into the driveway of a residence behind a second vehicle. According to the deputy, Derrick Phillips stepped out of the second vehicle and began interfering with the traffic stop duties to the point that the deputy’s full attention was focused on him. When a second deputy arrived to provide assistance, an attempt was made to arrest Derrick Phillips, who then ran into the residence.

The statement says the deputies struggled to restrain him and that Phillips then dropped himself to the ground and refused to move once he was brought outside. Phillips was ultimately charged with resisting arrest, interfering with public duties and evading arrest or detention. He has since been released from the Smith County Jail on a total bond amount of $4,500.

Derrick Phillips
Derrick Phillips(Smith County Jail)

No further details were available regarding Karen Phillips’ alleged actions and she declined to comment when questioned by KLTV at the Smith County Jail.

Additionally, Smith County District Attorney Jacob Putman said his office will recuse itself from prosecuting in this case.

“My office is committed to seeing justice done in every case and prosecuting every case equally, regardless of whom the defendant is. There are circumstances under the law, however, that require my office to recuse and have a visiting prosecutor (Prosecutor Pro Tem) appointed,” Putman said in a statement. “While my office is responsible for prosecuting criminal cases occurring in Smith County, we are also responsible for representing Smith County as an organization. Smith County is managed by the Commissioner’s Court. Terry Phillips is the Commissioner for Precinct Three. Therefore, Commissioner Phillips is a current client of the Smith County District Attorney’s Office for certain matters.”

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amy Prescott
Central Texas juvenile correctional officer fired, charged after allegedly smuggling cell phone for use by teen offender
The scene of the deadly wreck at highways 77 and 7 in Chilton.
Multiple deaths reported after head-on collision in Falls County
Andre Sharp, 29
Dallas man arrested in fatal shooting of boy, 11, after gun goes off
File Photo
Chaparral High School principal on paid leave while Killeen ISD investigates ‘concern’
Shooting in Waco
Waco police identify man killed in shooting Monday

Latest News

Dimitrius Thomas was last seen near his residence in the 1600 blk of Southwest Parkway at about...
College Station police seeking missing 16-year-old
Swatting calls, social media threats to schools carry heavy consequences
The pair of statues honor Barbara Walker and Rev. Robert Gilbert, who both graduated from...
‘Monuments have performative power’: Baylor unveils statues in honor of first Black graduates
The pair of statues honor Barbara Walker and Rev. Robert Gilbert, who both graduated from...
Baylor unveils two statues in honor of first Black graduates