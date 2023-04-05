Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

LOOK UP: April’s Pink Moon will be visible tonight

The April Pink Moon will be visible in the sky Wednesday.
The April Pink Moon will be visible in the sky Wednesday.(PxHere)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – If you look up at the sky Wednesday night, you might get to see a pink moon.

Actually, the moon won’t be pink, but the full moon will still be a sight to behold.

The moon is named “Pink” as a nod to the flowers and trees that bloom during spring.

Venus and Mars will also be visible. The two planets will be out and relatively close to the moon in the night sky.

Later this month, a total solar eclipse will be visible to those in Australia, Southeast Asia, and Antarctica on April 20.

During a short time, the moon will move between the sun and the earth, causing the sun to look like a fiery circle in the sky.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amy Prescott
Central Texas juvenile correctional officer fired, charged after allegedly smuggling cell phone for use by teen offender
The scene of the deadly wreck at highways 77 and 7 in Chilton.
Multiple deaths reported after head-on collision in Falls County
Shooting in Waco
Waco police identify man killed in shooting Monday
Andre Sharp, 29
Dallas man arrested in fatal shooting of boy, 11, after gun goes off
File Photo
Chaparral High School principal on paid leave while Killeen ISD investigates ‘concern’

Latest News

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., second from right, welcomes Taiwanese President Tsai...
House Speaker McCarthy, Taiwan president meet as China protests
KWTX@4: Pre-K Awareness Day at the Mayborn Museum - 3.5.23
KWTX@4: Pre-K Awareness Day at the Mayborn Museum - 4.5.23
This photo provided by the Missouri State Highway Patrol and taken with a drone as it surveys...
Predawn Missouri tornado kills at least 5, sows destruction
The body of a dead whale has been found on a Washington state beach.
40-foot gray whale washes up on beach likely killed by boat, biologists say
Joe Schwartz cheered on legendary coach Kim Mulkey as a young fan in Waco. Years later, he...
Star player cheered on Kim Mulkey during championship seasons at Baylor, now a member of coach’s championship staff at LSU