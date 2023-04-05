Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

New ‘experience learning models’ are effective for early childhood development

The model takes out classroom tables and chairs and replaces them with a more hands-on approach
Students in the "City" room learn through real-world experiences like working a taco truck or...
Students in the "City" room learn through real-world experiences like working a taco truck or paying for a car wash.(KWTX)
By Josh Bowering
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Schools and classrooms may soon look different from what you remember growing up, as educators find more interactive ways for young minds to learn.

New learning models for early childhood development could take the dread out of the classic ‘What did you do at school today?’ question.

“From what I see, they’re giving them real-world experiences,” said parent London Burris.

Rather than a classic tables and chairs classroom, the experiential learning model takes students into the real world, learning things like how gravity works by trampoline exercise or how to calculate simple math at the grocery store.

“We don’t believe that kids need to sit at tables and chairs doing worksheets. We don’t think that’s age appropriate. We want kids to learn and explore,” says BECS principal, Sheila Surovik.

In this learn-at-your-own-pace model, the lack of desks and chairs gives students more room to discuss and collaborate with one another or focus and find a solution on their own.

“How we grew up, we were at a desk sitting down, everyone in a line, you know, teaching ABCs. They’re doing that as well but with activities which give them more of an ability to learn,” said London Burris.

Knowing that parents need to see it to believe it, Belton ISD invited parents to their early childhood school to see the model in action.

“Someone at the park told us ‘They have so many learning experiences’ and when she said learning experiences we were like ‘Oh that sounds good’ but we didn’t think it was like this. It’s literally a learning experience,” said mom, Chelsea Burris.

These new experiences can mean new expenses for parents, to the tune of $4,750 annually.

Because of the high cost, schools want to ensure these experiences are worth every penny.

“So many of ours don’t get to go outside of Belton ISD and we want to bring those experiences to them,” said Surovik.

Those who cannot afford the tuition may fall in an income category that grants free eligibility.

Schools may also offer funding for economically disadvantaged, military and homeless families among others.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amy Prescott
Central Texas juvenile correctional officer fired, charged after allegedly smuggling cell phone for use by teen offender
The scene of the deadly wreck at highways 77 and 7 in Chilton.
Multiple deaths reported after head-on collision in Falls County
Shooting in Waco
Waco police identify man killed in shooting Monday
Andre Sharp, 29
Dallas man arrested in fatal shooting of boy, 11, after gun goes off
File Photo
Chaparral High School principal on paid leave while Killeen ISD investigates ‘concern’

Latest News

Central Texas Vietnam war veteran gets keys to new home
Central Texas Vietnam war veteran given keys to new home
Tony Lee Cureton
Man gets prison for dragging girlfriend with noose around her neck in a fit of jealous rage
KWTX@4: Pre-K Awareness Day at the Mayborn Museum - 3.5.23
KWTX@4: Pre-K Awareness Day at the Mayborn Museum - 4.5.23
Joe Schwartz cheered on legendary coach Kim Mulkey as a young fan in Waco. Years later, he...
Star player cheered on Kim Mulkey during championship seasons at Baylor, now a member of coach’s championship staff at LSU