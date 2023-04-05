Advertise
North Texas adding bullet-resistant film to school windows

Denison ISD receives a state grant, allowing them to make a series of security upgrades.
By Erin Pellet
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 9:02 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Denison ISD received a Safety Stands Grant from the state to go towards security upgrades. One of the additions is a film that goes on windows to help protect against bullets.

Director of Security for Denison ISD, Michael DeHaven, said he was looking for gaps in safety to fill to safeguard all students and staff and the grant will help him do that.

“The 3M Blast Shatter Resistant Film is one component of a larger Safety and Security Grant is part of the upgrade path that we’re taking with the district,” DeHaven said.

The film will be added to all windows on every campus. While it will not make windows bulletproof, it will make the glass shatterproof. This will provide more time for anyone inside the compromised area to get to safety.

This is just one of the upgrades out of a series of changes in the works

“It’s going to allow us more mitigation, with cameras with film, with fencing with locks, it kind of covers the gamut for us,” DeHaven said.

However, DeHaven said some of the new security measures will not be shared to avoid anyone who poses a threat having knowledge of the security measures within the schools.

“We want the community now that we are securing the schools and that we’re going to be a best-in-class School District,” DeHaven said.

DeHaven said these upgrades will be put on all current and future campuses. The grant is separate from the proposed school bonds that will be decided on by voters next month.

