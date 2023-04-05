Two charged after assault, armed carjacking outside Waco Subway

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Two men who police say assaulted a man and stole his vehicle at gunpoint early Wednesday morning were arrested on aggravated robbery charges.

Waco police charged Henry Lee Frazier Jr., 22, of Gholson, and Wyatt Lee Loa, 18, of Chilton, in a carjacking outside a restaurant in the 5500 block of Bosque Boulevard.

According to an arrest affidavit, a man was sitting in his Toyota Range Rover outside a Subway restaurant about 1 a.m. Wednesday when a man identified as Frazer asked him to step out of the vehicle.

The man exited the Range Rover and was assaulted, the affidavit alleges. The victim fought back, the affidavit states, when a man identified as Loa got out of a black Chevrolet Malibu, pulled out a pistol and said, “I’m going to ----ing pop you.”

The man stepped back, while Frazier got into the Range Rover and Loa got back into the Malibu, police reported in the affidavit.

They headed eastbound on Bosque Boulevard before other officers responding to the incident arrested them.

Loa posted a $25,000 bond and was released from the McLennan County Jail. Frazier remains jailed under $25,000 bond, according to county records.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.