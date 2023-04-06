Advertise
10 Things To Do: April 8-9

(KWTX)
(KWTX)(KWTX)
By Lauren Westbrook
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) -We are getting you ready for the weekend in your community with 10 things to do. Click the hyperlinks below for more information about the events.

1. Annual Easter Egg Hunt

2. Crafts and Storytime at the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame

3. Easter Fest At The Robinson Family Farm

4. Spring Carnival

5. Downtown Temple Market on the Square

6. Waco Coin Club

7. Fabled Story-Time

8. Baylor Bears Baseball vs. Oklahoma Sooners Baseball

9. Easter Bunny Garden at Richland Mall

10. The Spirit of Santa Fe Trail

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

