10 Things To Do: April 8-9
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) -We are getting you ready for the weekend in your community with 10 things to do. Click the hyperlinks below for more information about the events.
2. Crafts and Storytime at the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame
3. Easter Fest At The Robinson Family Farm
5. Downtown Temple Market on the Square
8. Baylor Bears Baseball vs. Oklahoma Sooners Baseball
9. Easter Bunny Garden at Richland Mall
10. The Spirit of Santa Fe Trail
Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.