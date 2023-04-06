Advertise
Baseball: McLennan Highlanders drop two games at Temple

By Candice Kelm
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The seventh-ranked McLennan Highlanders dropped both games of today’s doubleheader to the Temple Leopards in Temple.

Temple took game one 7-2. The Leopards scored their first run in the bottom of the second.

Simon Larranaga led off with a single and stole second. Trent Rucker then reached on an error, allowing Larranaga to score. Two more Temple runs scored in the third. Raithen Malone was safe on a dropped third strike but out a second on a fielder’s choice by Cole Tabor.

Cole Climie followed with a two-run homer. Temple’s final four runs came in the bottom of the fourth. Colby Christian singled. but was out at second on a fielder’s choice by Rucker. Jake Weaver singled, and Malone singled to score Rucker. Tabor walked. A fielder’s choice by Climie scored Weaver, and Malone scored on an error.

Lance Cantrell singled and Larranaga walked to load the bases. Marthiljohni also walked, scoring Climie. Britton Moore’s solo home run in the top of the fifth put McLennan on the board. The Highlanders final run came in the sixth.

Aidan Kuni and Chase Brown both walked. Moore singled to load the bases. Karson Krowka then singled to score Kuni. The Leopards took game two 2-1, McLennan’s only run came int the top of the first inning. Ty Johnson was hit by the pitch and advanced to second on a wild pitch.

Moore then singled to score Johnson. Temple tied the game with Rucker’s home run in the fifth.

The Leopards winning run came in the bottom of the seventh. Cash Russell was hit by the pitch and Malone reached on an error, both advancing on a sac bunt by Rucker. Russell then scored on a wild pitch.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

