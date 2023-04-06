Advertise
Belton Chamber of Commerce holding Business After-Hours Thursday at Level 3 center

Belton Area Chamber of Commerce
Belton Area Chamber of Commerce(Courtesy Photo)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Belton Area Chamber of Commerce is holding its next Business After-Hours on Thursday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Level 3 Coworking and Event Center located at 202 East Central Avenue.

Cohosts for the event include Linnemann Realty, Ciaburri Brand, Warm Cookie Company, KWTX, Growing Home Mortgage, Woods Flowers, iMERAKI, My Giving Tree Gift Shop and Gallery, and Water Street Waffle Company.

Business After-Hours events provide opportunities for members and prospective members to connect and network. New members will be introduced and have the opportunity to connect with other members.

Level 3 is a coworking space and social community that offers flexible and affordable workspace options for small businesses, start-ups, and freelancers, the chamber of commerce said.

Its facility offers “a variety of options ranging from floating memberships with no reserved seating to furnished, private office rentals,” the chamber said.

For more information about this event or membership in the Belton Area Chamber of Commerce, visit the website at www.beltonchamber.com, call 254-939-3551, or email info@beltonchamber.com.

