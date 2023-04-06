KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The city of Killeen is spending the big bucks so it’s in compliance with the American with Disabilities Act.

Officials said crews will be working on curb ramps, sidewalks, elevators and more so they’re safe for disabled people to travel.

They go on to say that they hired “Meeting the Challenge,” a consulting group, to evaluate the areas in different time periods up to 2024, with projects being fully completed in 2026.

Here’s a look at the map of the seven sections that are being evaluated, as well as a timeline.

The city of Killeen could spend millions to close low accessibility gap to meet ADA standards (KWTX)

Officials said the costs of the repairs are pricey, but worth it.

Final Report = 9/4/24

Final Transition Plan = 9/31/24

The phase 1 evaluation cost: Consultant Services = $197,710.00

The phase 2 evaluation cost: Consultant Services = $1,204,293.00

The costs for repairs needed for the City of Killeen facilities is noted in the Phase 1 portion of the transition plan which is estimated at $3,419,363.00.

The recommendations for repairs are:

2023 Projects = $122,300 for Facilities & $201,480 for Parks and Trails = $323,780

2024 Projects = $671,642 for Facilities & $16,040 for Parks and Trails = $687,682

2025 Projects = $619,931 for Facilities & $399,739 for Parks and Trails = $1,019,670

2026 Projects = $953,471 for Facilities & $434,760 for Parks and Trails = $1,388,231

The city will not have the estimated costs for Public Rights-of-way repairs until the end of the Phase 2 evaluation.

Disabled residents said they’re tired of dodging cars in the street and are ready for a change.

If you spent the day walking in Jessie Gilley’s shoes, you’ll likely be dodging cars due to the lack of sidewalks in Killeen, forcing disabled people like Gilley to walk in the street.

“I spend a lot of the time in the road hoping nobody hits me. Hoping and praying no one hits me because you’re actually in the road. If there’s nowhere to walk, where are you going to walk,” said Gilley.

She said two years ago, she took a nasty fall and broke two bones in her leg.

Gilley said she couldn’t pay for treatment, which leaving her disabled.

“My ankle gives me more problems than it does up here. I was carrying a chair, I think I slipped on a toy or something. But, no insurance, no care,” said Gilley.

The lack of accessibility frustrates her.

:07 “You see there’s no sidewalk, there’s poles coming out of the ground. They got sidewalks that go halfway down the block and stop in the middle of the field,” said Gilley.

The city of Killeen is looking to change the situation.

Mayor Pro Tem, Ken Wilkerson, said getting around easily and safely should be for everyone.

“If you take these things for granted, abled bodied people will have a tendency to neglect the things that need to be done for people who may have these types of disabilities,” said Wilkerson.

When I told Gilley about the city’s efforts, it was like music to her ears.

“Somebody cares! That’s amazing, and that makes me feel good,” said Gilley.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.