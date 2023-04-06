Classroom Champions: McGregor’s Carter Chandler
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MCGREGOR, Texas (KWTX) - This week’s Texas Best Chevy Dealers Classroom Champion is McGregor’s Carter Chandler.
Chandler plays football and baseball while also competing in track and powerlifting.
He earned a third place state medal in powerlifting this spring.
Carter plans to attend Hardin-Simmons and eventually wants to become a college football coach.
Congrats, Carter Chandler!
