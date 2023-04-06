Classroom Champions: McGregor’s Carter Chandler

MCGREGOR, Texas (KWTX) - This week’s Texas Best Chevy Dealers Classroom Champion is McGregor’s Carter Chandler.

Chandler plays football and baseball while also competing in track and powerlifting.

He earned a third place state medal in powerlifting this spring.

Carter plans to attend Hardin-Simmons and eventually wants to become a college football coach.

Congrats, Carter Chandler!

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.