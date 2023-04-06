Easter Egg Hunts in Central Texas 2023

(West) JCDA - Starts at 10 a.m. but school aged kids will start at different times. 10:15 a.m. for children ages 0-2. 10:45 for children ages 3-4. and Kindergarten - 1st grade will begin at 11:45. Located at Knights of Columbus Hall. There will be games, Bingo, a bake sale, and pictures with the Easter Bunny. Event ends at noon.