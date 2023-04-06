Easter Egg Hunts in Central Texas 2023
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 7:03 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - This is a list of Easter Egg Hunt styled events around Central Texas from Friday April 7th to Sunday April 9th. More events will be added.
Friday
- (Waco) Jeffery Place Healthcare Center - 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Located at 820 Jeffrey Street. Free Food, face painting, bike & Easter Basket Raffle.
Saturday
- (West) JCDA - Starts at 10 a.m. but school aged kids will start at different times. 10:15 a.m. for children ages 0-2. 10:45 for children ages 3-4. and Kindergarten - 1st grade will begin at 11:45. Located at Knights of Columbus Hall. There will be games, Bingo, a bake sale, and pictures with the Easter Bunny. Event ends at noon.
- (Lacy Lakeview) Lacy Lakeview Fire Department Annual Egg Hunt - Starts at 9 a.m. Located at Veteran’s Memorial Park. Prizes will be given. Organizers are asking guests to bring their own baskets.
Sunday
Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.