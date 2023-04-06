Advertise
McLennan Softball gets doubleheader sweep of Temple for series split

By Candice Kelm
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The No. 9 McLennan Softball squad picked up a doubleheader sweep of No. 20 Temple today for a conference-series split.

McLennan came from behind in game one to get the 13-6 victory with Mattie Wolkow picking up the win in the circle.

Temple began the scoring with a run in the first as Zariah London tripled and scored on a ground out by Kennan Nunamaker. Another Temple run scored in the second. Allie Cruz walked and Hannah Wiggins doubled. Autumn Bell then singled to score Cruz. McLennan got on the board with six runs in the top of the third. Emma Bradley-Tse singled but was out at second on fielder’s choice by Erin Plunkett. Plunkett stole second, and both runners were safe on a fielder’s choice by Madison Hornback.

Sydney Kirby then singled to score Plunkett and Hornback, and Rachel Wicker tripled to score Kirby. Chesnee Faile walked, and Wicker scored on a wild pitch. Kyle Heine walked, and Faile advanced on a wild pitch. Heine stole second, and both runners scored on a single by Madelyn McKinnon. Temple tied the game with three runs in the bottom of the fourth. Wiggins doubled and Bell hit a fielder’s choice. Aahmyri Kennedy walked, loading the bases. Bre Jackson then singled to score Wiggins and Bell.

Jackson was put out on fielder’s choice by Darby Hickey. London replaced Hickey as the runner at first. Kennedy then scored on a fielder’s choice by Nunamaker. McLennan took the lead with two runs in the sixth. Plunkett singled and scored on a double by Kirby. Taylor Meier came in as a pinch runner for Kirby and scored on a single by Wicker. McLennan tacked on five runs in the top of the seventh. Faile doubled and Heine was hit by the pitch.

McKinnon then doubled to score Faile. Plunkett walked to load the bases. Hornback also drew a walk, scoring Heine. Kirby followed with a double to score McKinnon and Plunkett. Riley Rutherford reached on an error, scoring Hornback. McLennan needed an extra inning in the nightcap to get the 4-1 victory with Katia Reyes getting the win in the circle. The first McLennan run came in the top of the first as Plunkett doubled, advanced to third on a sac bunt by Hornback and scored on a sac fly by Kirby.

Temple tied the game with a run in the bottom of the fourth. Shay Grace led off with a triple and scored on a sac fly by Kate Maola. McLennan sealed the win with three runs in the top of the eighth. Reyes led off with a solo home run. Heine singled and stole second. Hornback followed with a two-run homer.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

