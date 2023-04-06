Temple High School students’ two-year-long tiny house project almost complete

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Temple High School construction technology students are almost done finishing up their two-year-long tiny house project, learning life and technical skills to prepare for post-grad experiences.

“It’s a big accomplishment,” Temple High School senior, Joshua Donoso, said. “We started out with little projects, and we’re going to something way bigger, so it challenged me a little bit to get out of my comfort zone and do things that I know I could do.”

The construction technology teacher, Stephen Bishop, said they were learning about houses when they constructed the idea to build their own tiny house.

They received a $10,000 grant and could begin the project by purchasing a trailer as the base of the house. Ever since, students have been hard at work while learning about blueprints, codes, and how to build a legitimate tiny house from the trailer up.

Bishop said he hopes the project has prepared students for real-world experiences after graduation.

“There’s basically three things that I wanted my kids to get out of this,” he said. “Obviously, the skills to learn how to swing a hammer and stuff, but then perseverance and craftsmanship are like, two of the ones that we talk about a lot because, ultimately, things do get hard and you have to problem solve.”

Students were not exempt from facing supply chain hurdles either. They had to find ways to overcome the delays and use their time wisely. Students persevered and continued working on the project and continued to learn.

A group of seniors who have been taking the class all four years of high school said seeing the project come together has been a very meaningful experience to close out their high school years.

“We’ve really learned how to work together as a team and just build leadership skills and really learn what it takes to be in the construction trade,” Ethan Paulsen said.

They said they have learned hands-on skills land life lessons, growing as a team and as leaders. Jose Lopez plans to continue applying these skills after graduation.

“I feel like it’s the beginning of something bigger,” he said. “After I graduate, hopefully I make more houses… Actually, after this, I started to plan to start my own company.”

Lopez is not the only student who plans to continue in a similar field.

“I feel like we’ve done a lot in this class, and this class has personally prepared me for TSTC, which is a trade school I got accepted to for building construction technology,” Andreyes Williams said.

Paulsen also plans to attend TSTC for the HVAC program, and Donoso plans to attend Tarleton State University for structural engineering.

The tiny house will feature a bedroom loft and a small loft, a bathroom, living room, kitchen and typical household features on a smaller scale.

They still have to put on the roof and install the appliances, but they expect to be finished with the house by the end of the semester.

Bishop said they do not have an exact plan for what’s next of the tiny house, but they may sell it or auction it off to be able to purchase materials for one or two new tiny home projects for the class.

