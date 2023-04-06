Traffic Alert: 18-wheeler flips on side, spills substance onto I-35

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Police and other first responders are at the scene of a wreck involving an 18-wheeler on I-35N near exit 333 in Waco.

KWTX has learned I35 North has been closed near the Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest hospital.

The tractor trailer spilled a white substance onto the highway.

Avoid the area, if possible, and expect delays.

Police and other first responders are at the scene of a wreck involving an 18-wheeler on I-35N near exit 333 in Waco, Texas. The tractor trailer spilled a white substance onto the highway. Avoid the area. (Courtesy Photo)

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.