Umbrellas and jackets today!

Yesterday’s cold front has swung through Central Texas cleanly but it has stalled out just to our south and southeast. Today and tomorrow, the same stalled front will be close enough to our area to bring us widely scattered to numerous showers and non-severe storms. Unfortunately, some of us will see much lower rain chances and rainfall totals over the coming days while some of us may contend with localized flooding. We’ll start out with the easy part; temperatures this morning starting out in the upper 40s and low 50s will warm only into the mid-50s to the low 60s. Where rain is most widespread and lasts for deeper into the day, expect colder temperatures. Where rain remains light and potentially infrequent, highs will likely barely eclipse 60°. Rain chances are near 70% but it’s a near 90% rain chance in the Brazos Valley but only a 50% chance of rain west of Highway 281. The most widespread rain falls from roughly Salado to Temple eastward into the Brazos Valley. High rainfall chances should also cover much of Falls County and at least parts of Limestone and Freestone County. The lowest rainfall chances will be roughly west of a line stretching from West to Gatesville and to Lampasas. Rain coverage and intensity comes up later this morning and we’ll see the highest rain chances through the afternoon and early evening hours. We won’t be completely dry tonight but the coverage of the rain will decrease some and then come back up again before sunrise. Friday’s rain chances are also at 70% as we likely start out with widely scattered to numerous showers and non-severe storms, but rain coverage will gradually decrease during the day with only a 40% chance of a final wave of rain moving in after sunset. Temperatures Friday will also be held down and should stay stuck in the 50s again. East of I-35, a widespread 1″ of rain is expected with localized amounts between 2″ and 3″ possible. At the lowest, rainfall totals may only approach a quarter-inch west of Highway 281.

Rain comes to a close early Saturday but we’ll keep a 20% chance of rain around in case a stray shower forms during the day. Mostly cloudy skies stick around but highs will rebound back into the upper 60s. Easter Sunday’s forecast is absolutely wonderful! Crisp low 50s in the morning hours will warm into the low-to-mid 70s under partly cloudy skies. We’ll keep partly cloudy skies around early next week and north winds aloft may actually bring some scattered showers into the area but odds are low. The extra early week clouds and north winds should prevent us from seeing temperatures skyrocket next week. We’ll keep highs in the low-to-mid 70s both Monday and Tuesday with highs approaching 80° Wednesday and Thursday as sunshine returns. Another storm system could be on approach late next wek, but rain chances are low (for now) and temperature will warm into the low-to-mid 80s.

