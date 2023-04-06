WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco ISD is all ears so community members can give their thoughts on the district’s communication.

Administration said they’ll tackle this through an anonymous, online survey to hear feedback on how it’s doing and areas to adjust.

“We know that there’s always room for improvement and so the best way to find out what we can do better is to ask,” said executive communications director, Alice Jauregui.

The district said folks are encouraged to complete the 10-minute, anonymous survey.

Jauregui said it asks questions like:

“How well-informed are you about district news and events?”

“Which methods do you prefer to receive communication?”

Jauregui, said the research group, K12 Insight, is overseeing the survey on behalf of the district.

She said Waco ISD is keeping names and data confidential to get the most honest answers.

Waco ISD publishes survey for feedback on new communication plan (KWTX)

“We want to give people the opportunity to feel comfortable responding and to let us know how they truly feel without worrying about getting upset or hurting someone’s feelings. This is a very tight-knit community, so we don’t want to make anyone feel uncomfortable by taking the survey,” said Jauregui.

Jauregui said after reviewing the results, the district will spend the summer creating a district communication plan.

She said much has changed since the pandemic and people are getting back on track.

Jauregui explained the district wants to meet people where they’re at.

“People have new habits now, they have different ways of receiving information, different preferences. So, we want to make sure we’re not missing the mark,” said Jauregui.

The survey opened on Monday and closes on April 24.

Waco ISD said people have the option to leave their contact information if they’re interested in joining future focus group sessions regarding the district’s communication.

