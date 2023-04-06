Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Waco ISD publishes survey for feedback on new communication plan

Waco ISD publishes survey for feedback on new communication plan
Waco ISD publishes survey for feedback on new communication plan(KWTX)
By Jasmine Lotts
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco ISD is all ears so community members can give their thoughts on the district’s communication.

Administration said they’ll tackle this through an anonymous, online survey to hear feedback on how it’s doing and areas to adjust.

“We know that there’s always room for improvement and so the best way to find out what we can do better is to ask,” said executive communications director, Alice Jauregui.

The district said folks are encouraged to complete the 10-minute, anonymous survey.

Jauregui said it asks questions like:

“How well-informed are you about district news and events?”

“Which methods do you prefer to receive communication?”

Jauregui, said the research group, K12 Insight, is overseeing the survey on behalf of the district.

She said Waco ISD is keeping names and data confidential to get the most honest answers.

Waco ISD publishes survey for feedback on new communication plan
Waco ISD publishes survey for feedback on new communication plan(KWTX)

“We want to give people the opportunity to feel comfortable responding and to let us know how they truly feel without worrying about getting upset or hurting someone’s feelings. This is a very tight-knit community, so we don’t want to make anyone feel uncomfortable by taking the survey,” said Jauregui.

Jauregui said after reviewing the results, the district will spend the summer creating a district communication plan.

She said much has changed since the pandemic and people are getting back on track.

Jauregui explained the district wants to meet people where they’re at.

“People have new habits now, they have different ways of receiving information, different preferences. So, we want to make sure we’re not missing the mark,” said Jauregui.

The survey opened on Monday and closes on April 24.

Waco ISD said people have the option to leave their contact information if they’re interested in joining future focus group sessions regarding the district’s communication.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amy Prescott
Central Texas juvenile correctional officer fired, charged after allegedly smuggling cell phone for use by teen offender
The scene of the deadly wreck at highways 77 and 7 in Chilton.
Multiple deaths reported after head-on collision in Falls County
Andre Sharp, 29
Dallas man arrested in fatal shooting of boy, 11, after gun goes off
Lynnette Martinez was found Sunday afternoon in downtown Austin
Woman found in Austin after being reported missing in San Antonio
Shooting in Waco
Waco police identify man killed in shooting Monday

Latest News

File Graphic (KWTX)
Waco police arrest man in woman’s strangulation
Academy, Rockdale, and China Spring ISDs are just some of the districts that have already...
Texas bill could ban four-day school weeks, which have already been implemented in some Central Texas districts
Elementary students learn about amphibians at REACH Homeschool Co-op in Clear Lake on Oct. 14,...
Texas House vote foreshadows tough road ahead for education savings accounts
KWTX@4: Rogue Media Network Podcast Roundup featuring baseball, astrology, and true crime -...
KWTX@4: Rogue Media Network Podcast Roundup featuring baseball, astrology, and true crime - 4.6.23