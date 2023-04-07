Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Hospital founder receives national award

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Hospital is not only honoring the Children’s Miracle Network Hospital Week but also celebrating a prestigious award given to a founder for his efforts to expand children healthcare in Central Texas.

Drayton McLane Jr. received Children Miracle Network Hospital’s Founder’s Award Thursday evening followed by a celebration put on by the hospital.

McLane shared words of appreciation for the award at the event.

“It has been fun, and it has thrilled you as you see the hospitals we’ve been funding and the great services they are providing, it just really lifts your spirits,” McLane said.

The Founder’s Award is given to only one children’s hospital founder in the nation who has made an impact, been involved with the organization and shared the vision of Children’s Medical Network Hospitals to advance healthcare for children. McLane was a part of bringing the children’s hospital to Temple over ten years ago, according to the organization’s website.

Many Central Texas parents are grateful for these efforts to provide nearby specialized children’s healthcare in the region.

Heydi and Jamar McKinney were especially grateful for the convenience of the hospital when they noticed their newborn, Camille, was having trouble breathing. They made the 30-minute drive from Robinson to Temple and were able to see specialists and get a diagnosis.

From there, she was transported to Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston for surgery. Now, Camille is over one year old and she is doing well and still seeing the same specialist at McLane’s.

“We still see her cardiologist at McLane’s, and we see him right now, meaning that we don’t have to drive all the way to Houston for that part of it,” Heydi McKinney said. “He’s been great since the first day that we arrived at McLane’s. He was actually the on-call cardiologist, so we met him then, and he’s been taking care of Camille since. I think McLane’s just felt a little more personal.”

The McKinney’s, along with other Central Texans, are grateful to McLane for bringing the abundance of healthcare resources for children to the Central Texas area.

“Having a children’s hospital so close has been actually amazing,” Jamar McKinney said. “Unfortunately, with Camille’s condition, we’ve actually had to do some emergency room visits, and we go straight to McLane Children’s Hospital because we know that they’re going to get the care that she needs. It’s great for our surrounding area, everyone in Central Texas, to be able to use that resource.”

