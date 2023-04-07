Body washes up along Rio Grande in Nuevo Laredo

NUEVO LAREDO, MX (KGNS) - The body of a man washed up along the river in Nuevo Laredo according to Mexican fire officials.

The body was recovered on the Mexican side on Friday.

The victim is identified as a man between the ages of 25 and 30.

Authorities say he had no ID on him only that he was dressed in black clothing.

They say the man showed no signs of being assaulted and preliminary reports state he possibly drowned trying to cross the river.

