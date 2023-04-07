Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Body washes up along Rio Grande in Nuevo Laredo

By KGNS Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 4:14 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NUEVO LAREDO, MX (KGNS) - The body of a man washed up along the river in Nuevo Laredo according to Mexican fire officials.

The body was recovered on the Mexican side on Friday.

The victim is identified as a man between the ages of 25 and 30.

Authorities say he had no ID on him only that he was dressed in black clothing.

They say the man showed no signs of being assaulted and preliminary reports state he possibly drowned trying to cross the river.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amy Prescott
Central Texas juvenile correctional officer fired, charged after allegedly smuggling cell phone for use by teen offender
2 children killed in fatal accident.
Two boys killed in crash involving 17-year-old driver near Killeen
Shooting in Waco
Waco police identify man killed in shooting Monday
Lynnette Martinez was found Sunday afternoon in downtown Austin
Woman found in Austin after being reported missing in San Antonio
Denise Frazier, 19, was arrested Wednesday and charged with performing a sex act with a dog.
Woman, 19, accused of performing sexual act with dog on social media

Latest News

Hundreds gathered at Abundant Life Church in Killeen Saturday in honor of the congregation’s...
Easter in Killeen
KWTX Weather Xtra - April 9, 2023
Alavaro Luis Sanchez Payamps,24,
Fort Hood man chargedd in sexual assault of a child
The Brazos County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting incident that left three people...
Three juveniles injured in shooting incident near Wixon Valley
In addition to serving in World War II, Edward Leroy Cryer lived through the Great Depression.
Central Texas veteran Edward Leroy Cryer celebrates 100th birthday