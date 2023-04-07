Bosque County Bust: Three arrested on drug, burglary charges

BOSQUE COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Deputies in Bosque County arrested three individuals suspected in recent burglaries in the area, and in an ongoing drug trafficking investigation, Sheriff Trace Hendricks wrote in a Facebook post.

Investigators with the Bosque County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at 140 County Road 1815 in Laguna Park and arrested Warren Dean Creech and Celia Bertos.

Creech is charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and burglary of a habitation. Bertos is charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana. Bertos also had an outstanding warrant for theft, the sheriff said.

A third suspect, Michael Werner Fisk, was later located at a residence on County Road 1700 in Laguna Park. He is charged with burglary of a habitation.

This investigation continues and additional charges are expected, Hendricks said.

Narcotics seized in Bosque County (Bosque County Sheriff's Office)

