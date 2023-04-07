Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Bosque County Bust: Three arrested on drug, burglary charges

Investigators with the Bosque County Sheriff’s Office executed search warrants in Laguna Park.
Investigators with the Bosque County Sheriff’s Office executed search warrants in Laguna Park.(Bosque County Sheriff's Office)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 8:39 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSQUE COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Deputies in Bosque County arrested three individuals suspected in recent burglaries in the area, and in an ongoing drug trafficking investigation, Sheriff Trace Hendricks wrote in a Facebook post.

Investigators with the Bosque County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at 140 County Road 1815 in Laguna Park and arrested Warren Dean Creech and Celia Bertos.

Creech is charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and burglary of a habitation. Bertos is charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana. Bertos also had an outstanding warrant for theft, the sheriff said.

A third suspect, Michael Werner Fisk, was later located at a residence on County Road 1700 in Laguna Park. He is charged with burglary of a habitation.

This investigation continues and additional charges are expected, Hendricks said.

Narcotics seized in Bosque County
Narcotics seized in Bosque County(Bosque County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amy Prescott
Central Texas juvenile correctional officer fired, charged after allegedly smuggling cell phone for use by teen offender
The scene of the deadly wreck at highways 77 and 7 in Chilton.
Multiple deaths reported after head-on collision in Falls County
Andre Sharp, 29
Dallas man arrested in fatal shooting of boy, 11, after gun goes off
Shooting in Waco
Waco police identify man killed in shooting Monday
File Photo
Chaparral High School principal on paid leave while Killeen ISD investigates ‘concern’

Latest News

Keith Kimble, a 1990 graduate of Waco High School, officiated the game between UConn and San...
A dream come true: Waco referee officiates in the pinnacle of college basketball
Widows, survivors, support groups advocate for HB 898
Widows advocate for Texas House bill that would increase penalties for those who fail to slow down, move over for first responders
Adam James Gorski
Adam Gorski sentenced to life in prison in shotgun slayings of wife and mother
The growing trend of a four-day school week is making its way into conversations in Central...
Texas bill could ban four-day school weeks