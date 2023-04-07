Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Fort Hood soldier guilty in killing of Black Lives Matter protester in Austin

Garrett Foster (left) and Daniel Perry (right)
Garrett Foster (left) and Daniel Perry (right)(KWTX GRAPHIC)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - A Travis County jury on Friday found Fort Hood soldier Daniel Perry guilty of murder in the 2020 killing of Black Lives Matter protester Garrett Foster in downtown Austin.

The same jury acquitted Perry of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Perry, who faces life in prison, now awaits sentencing.

“We’re happy with the verdict. We’re very sorry for his family as well. There’s no winners in this,” Stephen Foster, the victim’s father told the Associated Press.

FILE: Garrett Foster with his fiancée.
FILE: Garrett Foster with his fiancée.

Perry, a First Cavalry Division sergeant, had been out on bond after posting a $300,000 bond following his indictment for murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Foster, 28, was shot to death shortly before 10 p.m. July 25, 2020, at the corner of Congress Avenue and 4th Street in Austin after Perry, who was working as an Uber driver to earn extra money, turned from 4th Street onto Congress and encountered the protesters.

First Cavalry Division Sgt. Daniel Perry was released after posting a $300,000 bond at the time...
First Cavalry Division Sgt. Daniel Perry was released after posting a $300,000 bond at the time of his arrest. On Friday, he was found guilty of murder. (Jail photo)

“When Sgt. Perry turned on the Congress Avenue, several people started beating on his vehicle. An individual carrying an assault rifle, now known to be Garrett Foster, quickly approached the car and then motioned with the assault rifle for Mr. Perry to lower his window,” the soldier’s attorney said at the time of the incident.

Perry drew a handgun he was carrying for personal protection and fired, killing Foster. Perry then drove off from the scene of the protest and called 911. Officers detained him, but did not arrest him immediately after the shooting.

During closing arguments, Perry’s attorneys said he had no choice but to shoot Foster as he approached Perry’s car with an AK-47 rifle, the Austin American-Statesman reported. Prosecutors said Perry could have driven away before firing his revolver.

Witnesses testified that Foster never raised his rifle at Perry, according to the newspaper. Perry, who did not testify, told police that Foster did.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amy Prescott
Central Texas juvenile correctional officer fired, charged after allegedly smuggling cell phone for use by teen offender
Andre Sharp, 29
Dallas man arrested in fatal shooting of boy, 11, after gun goes off
The scene of the deadly wreck at highways 77 and 7 in Chilton.
Multiple deaths reported after head-on collision in Falls County
File Photo
2nd administrator at Chaparral High School on paid leave
Shooting in Waco
Waco police identify man killed in shooting Monday

Latest News

Baylor Law team wins nation Client Counseling Competition
Baylor Law team wins nation Client Counseling Competition
The aftermath of the two tires
‘We don’t have a wall’: Multiple 18-wheeler tires crash into a Woodway business
KWTX@4: Be Awesome Now's Awesome Family Fit & Fun Dance Fitness Workout - 4.7.23
KWTX@4: Be Awesome Now's Awesome Family Fit & Fun Dance Fitness Workout - 4.7.23
The Daily 4 on KWTX@4: Tesla price cuts, new Whataburger apparel, and more - 4.7.23
The Daily 4 on KWTX@4: Tesla price cuts, new Whataburger apparel, and more - 4.7.23