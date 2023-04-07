Holy Week: A Look at Historic Central Texas Churches

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -To commemorate this sacred time of Holy Week, News 10 this Morning has highlighted some of the historical churches of Central Texas.

On Monday, we ventured to what some consider the Norwegian capital of Texas. Saint Olaf’s Kirke, the Old Rock Church in Bosque County is beautiful. It was built in 1886 in what’s now called Cranfills Gap. We’re told, the town is named after its founder, George Eaton Cranfill, who settled the area in 1851 in the gap between the mountains. Volunteers built the Lutheran church by hand. It has an elevated pull pit for the priest to project for the people in the back of the church. Obviously back then, it was built without a bathroom and heating so during the colder months, the congregation used a huge metal wood burning stove to keep warm. People from all over the country visit the church to take photographs to this day.

On Tuesday, we took you to Saint Francis on the Brazos in Waco. This Catholic Church is in downtown near Indian Spring Middle school. It has a large Hispanic population that attends weekly services. The church was dedicated in 1931 and if you’ve ever been to the missions in San Antonio, this may look a little familiar. That’s because it is modeled after the San Jose Mission built there in the year 1720. The San Jose Mission is one of the remaining five that the Spanish built. At the church, you can see the beautiful Spanish influence and biblical depictions all over the church.

On Wednesday, we traveled to New Hope Baptist church in Waco. The church was organized in 1866 and moved around to several locations until its final spot on the corner of N. 6th street and Bosque Boulevard in 1923. New Hope is one of the oldest black churches in the city. After the Civil War, there were few places of worship for freed slaves. Some blacks were allowed to worship on the balcony of First Baptist Church of Waco with white congregants below. Baylor University President, Rufus Burleson, and First Baptist’s pastor helped 18 freed black people form their own church, which is well known for its musical programs. In fact, Jules Bledsoe was one of the members of the music ministry. Jules is famous for his interpretation of “Ol’ Man River” in the 1929 film, Showboat.

Then on Thursday, we took you to Saint Paul Community Church in Marlin. It’s located right off Highway 6, about a 7 minute drive North of downtown. This church has deep German roots and had only services and bibles in German for many years. It was organized in 1894. The current building was completed in 1920. Its historical marker, commemorates the site itself and not the building. If you see pieces of rubble on the ground, that’s because it’s being renovated. The church applied for federal funding but was denied. So, with only help from the community, it’s being restored one piece at a time.

And then Friday, we took you to Saint Paul AME Church on Herring Avenue near N. 15th Street. It was founded in 1872 with about 15 members worshipping near the Brazos River. Interestingly, the African Methodist Episcopal church was the first independent Black denomination in the United States when it was founded in 1816. This church was affiliated with Paul Quinn College, named after Bishop William Paul Quinn, a Methodist missionary. The church has also stood in several locations. Once it started in the basement of a church on Webster Avenue and the church was built up around it. It is rich in history and this congregation is focused on its youth and community outreach.

A quick shout-out to our Weekday Morning show producer, Alfonso Rosales, who contributed his photography skills for all these wonderful pictures.

We will wrap up Holy Week in Bell County as we share some of the history at Salado United Methodist church. Information on that church will come soon.

