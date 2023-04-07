More rain today but we’ll dry out in time for Easter

As expected, it’s been the haves and have-nots as far as rainfall went yesterday. We all got in on the rainfall action, but cities and towns from San Saba to Hillsboro received maybe a few tenths of an inch while over two inches of rain fell in the Brazos Valley! Today’s rainfall coverage will again look similar to yesterday’s with some seeing minimal rainfall totals with others seeing another inch or more of rain. Just like yesterday, too, rain coverage and chances will be highest near I-14 and east of I-35. Rain chances will steadily increase this morning with the expected highest rainfall coverage coming around midday. Although most of our forecast model data is suggesting rain chances will drop this afternoon, we’re still expecting widely scattered to numerous showers to hang around. Rain chances today peak near 80% midday and then will slowly drop to around 50% late this afternoon. Rain chances are near 50% overnight tonight too as what’ll be the last wave of rain moves in. The evening and overnight showers may be more focused west of I-35 which is where rainfall totals have so far been pretty limited. Just like yesterday, there will be a tight rainfall gradient. Another 1″ to 2″ of rain could fall in parts of Bell County, Falls County, and into the Brazos Valley with sub-1″ rainfall totals expected west of I-35. As far as temperatures go, our morning lows in the upper 40s and low 50s will only warm into the low 50s with the expectation of rain. If you’re unlucky enough to see mostly dry conditions today, your temperatures will warm up a bit more into the mid-50s.

Easter weekend will be wonderful! Saturday won’t be perfect as mostly cloudy skies hang around for pretty much the entire day with some late-day sunshine returning. We’ll have a 20% chance of rain in the morning but that’s about it. Morning temperatures in the upper 40s should reach the mid-60s during the afternoon. Easter Sunday’s morning lows close to average in the low 50s will warm into the low 70s Sunday afternoon under partly cloudy skies. The area of low pressure that helps to bring us rain today will still hang around the Deep South through the weekend and into early next week. As the low pulls eastward, we’ll see north winds aloft which may latch on to some moisture and bring us a low chance of rain Monday, near 30%, and Tuesday, near 20%. With partly cloudy skies, highs will stay below average in the low 70s but mid-70s should return Wednesday. We’ll get back to “average” April weather late next week as highs warm into the upper 70s and low 80s with the potential for strong storms to return next Friday and/or Saturday.

