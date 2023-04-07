‘Outstanding bill has your name on it’: Lorena police advise ‘Popsicle Red’ to come forward

LORENA, Texas (KWTX) - Police are advising two women allegedly involved in a recent theft to come forward.

‘If popsicle red sees this post, please contact us as we have an outstanding bill with your name on it,” the department wrote in a Facebook post, referring to the business advertised on the door of a vehicle the suspects drove away in.

The department provided surveillance camera images of the two women allegedly involved in the theft on Wednesday, April 5, but provided no further information about the crime.

“We are confident we have identified one of the females involved,” police wrote.

If anyone recognizes the suspects, please contact Lorena Police at 254-857-9614 or via direct message on the department’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.