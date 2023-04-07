Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

‘Outstanding bill has your name on it’: Lorena police advise ‘Popsicle Red’ to come forward

If anyone recognizes the suspects, please contact Lorena Police at 254-857-9614
If anyone recognizes the suspects, please contact Lorena Police at 254-857-9614(Lorena Facebook page)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LORENA, Texas (KWTX) - Police are advising two women allegedly involved in a recent theft to come forward.

‘If popsicle red sees this post, please contact us as we have an outstanding bill with your name on it,” the department wrote in a Facebook post, referring to the business advertised on the door of a vehicle the suspects drove away in.

The department provided surveillance camera images of the two women allegedly involved in the theft on Wednesday, April 5, but provided no further information about the crime.

“We are confident we have identified one of the females involved,” police wrote.

If anyone recognizes the suspects, please contact Lorena Police at 254-857-9614 or via direct message on the department’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amy Prescott
Central Texas juvenile correctional officer fired, charged after allegedly smuggling cell phone for use by teen offender
Andre Sharp, 29
Dallas man arrested in fatal shooting of boy, 11, after gun goes off
The scene of the deadly wreck at highways 77 and 7 in Chilton.
Multiple deaths reported after head-on collision in Falls County
File Photo
2nd administrator at Chaparral High School on paid leave
Shooting in Waco
Waco police identify man killed in shooting Monday

Latest News

Detectives are asking anyone who may witnessed the robbery or has information regarding the...
Police in Killeen need help identifying suspect in aggravated robbery
Baylor Scott & White McLane Children's Hospital founder receives national award
Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Hospital founder receives national award
To commemorate this sacred time of Holy Week, News 10 this Morning has highlighted some of the...
Holy Week: A Look at Historic Central Texas Churches
HOLY WEEK WRAP UP