Police in Killeen need help identifying suspect in aggravated robbery

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department Robbery-Homicide Unit is asking the public for help identifying a man involved in the aggravated robbery of a business in the 4500 block of E Rancier Avenue.

Police said it happened at about 9:30 p.m. on April 6.

The man entered the store, displayed a firearm, demanded money, and then ran away on foot with stolen cash.

“The victim described the suspect as a black male with a large build,” police wrote in a news release.

The suspect was wearing a gray and white hooded sweatshirt, a mask over his face, dark gloves, dark pants, and white tennis shoes.

He was also armed with a black handgun.

Detectives are asking anyone who may witnessed the robbery or has information regarding the robber to call Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477).

You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip.

All information is confidential and anonymous, and if your tip leads to the arrest of the suspect, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.

