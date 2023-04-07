Rabies confirmed in a local raccoon

GATESVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - Gatesville Animal Control has confirmed a case of rabies in a raccoon found acting erratically late last month.

According to Animal Control, the animal was found in the 3200 block of Osage Road on March 31st. Upon their arrival, officers captured the raccoon and sent it to the Texas Department of State Health Services for testing.

On April 5th, the results came back positive for rabies, but Animal Control believes that the raccoon did not come into contact with any pets or humans.

The Gatesville Police Department, and Animal Control, wants to remind folks that rabies is a serious disease that could turn fatal if it’s not treated quickly.

Both departments ask that the citizens of Gatesville to make sure their pets’ rabies vaccinations are up to date. They also ask that you avoid contact with skunks, bats, and raccoons.

If you suspect an animal has rabies, immediately report it, as well as any bites, scratches, and any contact with the animal, to the police department or Animal Control.

