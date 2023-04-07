Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Rabies confirmed in a local raccoon

Raccoon
Raccoon(None)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 8:39 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GATESVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - Gatesville Animal Control has confirmed a case of rabies in a raccoon found acting erratically late last month.

According to Animal Control, the animal was found in the 3200 block of Osage Road on March 31st. Upon their arrival, officers captured the raccoon and sent it to the Texas Department of State Health Services for testing.

On April 5th, the results came back positive for rabies, but Animal Control believes that the raccoon did not come into contact with any pets or humans.

The Gatesville Police Department, and Animal Control, wants to remind folks that rabies is a serious disease that could turn fatal if it’s not treated quickly.

Both departments ask that the citizens of Gatesville to make sure their pets’ rabies vaccinations are up to date. They also ask that you avoid contact with skunks, bats, and raccoons.

If you suspect an animal has rabies, immediately report it, as well as any bites, scratches, and any contact with the animal, to the police department or Animal Control.

Rabies Confirmed in Raccoon within City Limits On March 31, 2023, Gatesville Animal Control Officers responded to a...

Posted by Gatesville Police Department on Thursday, April 6, 2023

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amy Prescott
Central Texas juvenile correctional officer fired, charged after allegedly smuggling cell phone for use by teen offender
Andre Sharp, 29
Dallas man arrested in fatal shooting of boy, 11, after gun goes off
The scene of the deadly wreck at highways 77 and 7 in Chilton.
Multiple deaths reported after head-on collision in Falls County
Lynnette Martinez was found Sunday afternoon in downtown Austin
Woman found in Austin after being reported missing in San Antonio
File Photo
Chaparral High School principal on paid leave while Killeen ISD investigates ‘concern’

Latest News

Good News Friday: April 7, 2023
Investigators with the Bosque County Sheriff’s Office executed search warrants in Laguna Park.
Bosque County Bust: Three arrested on drug, burglary charges
Keith Kimble, a 1990 graduate of Waco High School, officiated the game between UConn and San...
A dream come true: Waco referee officiates in the pinnacle of college basketball
Widows, survivors, support groups advocate for HB 898
Widows advocate for Texas House bill that would increase penalties for those who fail to slow down, move over for first responders