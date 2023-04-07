Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 4.6.23

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Here is this week’s restaurant report card for Central Texas:

Baris Pizza and Pasta at 904 North Valley Mills Drive in Waco failed a renewal inspection with an 80.

According to the food safety worker, there was raw chicken above the raw beef in the walk-in cooler.

Old food debris was on the equipment and utensils.

There was a black substance on the cutting board.

An employee was not wearing a hair restraint.

A bulk pot of homemade sauce was not cooled properly.

Pieces of the ceiling were missing, and the entire floor needed cleaning.

This place needed a re-inspection.

_____________________

Chipotle Mexican Grill at 1115 North Valley Mills Drive in Waco failed a renewal inspection with a 91.

According to the food safety worker, the staff were using single-use bowls as scoopers, and there were unlabeled bulk items.

An employee at the food prep line was not wearing a hair or beard restraint.

This place needed a re-inspection.

_______________

Old School Burgers & Barbecue at 2524 Colonial Avenue in Waco got a 96 on a recent inspection.

According to the food safety worker, the food manager’s certification was expired.

It appears it expired on January 12, 2018, and the most current license was not posted.

_________________

And this week’s Clean Plate award goes to Tiny Pies at 720 Franklin Avenue in Waco.

It’s inside Union Hall.

The website says the pies are just like grandma used to make, only much, much smaller.

They are baked fresh and from scratch.

The menu is a mix of sweet and savory.

It has your Apple Crumb, Sweet Texas Pecan, Key Lime, and Coconut Cream.

Then there’s the Chicken Pot Pie and Crawfish Pot Pie.

Oh and a fav, Chocolate Pot de Creme.

Report Card” segments are gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.

