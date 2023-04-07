Temple Leopards’ biggest fan remains dedicated at nearly 95

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - If you go to a game at Temple College, there’s a very good chance you will see a woman named Bertie Gandy in the stands.

Bertie is about to turn 95 this month, and she’s as dedicated to the Temple College Leopards as ever. She’s attended games in Temple for over fifty years.

“They wouldn’t know what to think if they got out here and I wasn’t there,” said Gandy.

She loves baseball, but she’s also a big supporter of Temple College softball, and attends nearly every Leopard basketball game as well.

“You name it and that’s my favorite sport,” explained Gandy.

Bertie Gandy will admit she tends to have advice for the umpires.

Gandy can’t drive to the games anymore, but there are plenty who will gladly give her a ride and she certainly enjoys her time at the ballpark.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.