Two children killed in crash involving 17-year-old driver near Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Texas DPS confirmed the deaths of two boys after a collision involving three vehicles on the eastbound lanes of US 190 shortly after 6 p.m. on April 6.

According to DPS troopers, the crash occurred after the 17-year-old driver of a 2004 Chevrolet pick-up who was originally headed westbound on US 190 made a U-turn for unknown reasons.

This caused the 17-year-old driver to collide into a 2020 Chevrolet Sonic, and a 2017 Ford F-350.

The boys, ages 8 and 10, were passengers in the Sonic, and were killed as a result of the crash, per DPS.

Meanwhile, the driver of the Sonic, a 35-year-old woman, and the teen driver of the pickup, were taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

It’s unknown if the driver of the Ford F-350, a 42-year-old male, was injured, DPS said.

“Texas DPS would like to remind drivers to obey all traffic laws and signage. Disregarding traffic laws greatly increases the probability of being involved in a traffic crash. If you are doing a U-turn, you must give right-of-way to vehicles approaching from the front and/or rear,” DPS said in a statement.

This crash is still under investigation.

