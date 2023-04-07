Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Two children killed in crash involving 17-year-old driver near Killeen

2 children killed in fatal accident.
2 children killed in fatal accident.(Pixabay)
By Ashley Ruiz
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Texas DPS confirmed the deaths of two boys after a collision involving three vehicles on the eastbound lanes of US 190 shortly after 6 p.m. on April 6.

According to DPS troopers, the crash occurred after the 17-year-old driver of a 2004 Chevrolet pick-up who was originally headed westbound on US 190 made a U-turn for unknown reasons.

This caused the 17-year-old driver to collide into a 2020 Chevrolet Sonic, and a 2017 Ford F-350.

The boys, ages 8 and 10, were passengers in the Sonic, and were killed as a result of the crash, per DPS.

Meanwhile, the driver of the Sonic, a 35-year-old woman, and the teen driver of the pickup, were taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

It’s unknown if the driver of the Ford F-350, a 42-year-old male, was injured, DPS said.

“Texas DPS would like to remind drivers to obey all traffic laws and signage. Disregarding traffic laws greatly increases the probability of being involved in a traffic crash. If you are doing a U-turn, you must give right-of-way to vehicles approaching from the front and/or rear,” DPS said in a statement.

This crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amy Prescott
Central Texas juvenile correctional officer fired, charged after allegedly smuggling cell phone for use by teen offender
Andre Sharp, 29
Dallas man arrested in fatal shooting of boy, 11, after gun goes off
The scene of the deadly wreck at highways 77 and 7 in Chilton.
Multiple deaths reported after head-on collision in Falls County
Lynnette Martinez was found Sunday afternoon in downtown Austin
Woman found in Austin after being reported missing in San Antonio
File Photo
Chaparral High School principal on paid leave while Killeen ISD investigates ‘concern’

Latest News

Raccoon
Gatesville animal control confirms raccoon tested positive for rabies
Good News Friday: April 7, 2023
Founder of Baylor Scott & White McLane Children's Hospital receives national award
Baylor Scott & White McLane Children's Hospital founder receives national award
Investigators with the Bosque County Sheriff’s Office executed search warrants in Laguna Park.
Bosque County Bust: Three arrested on drug, burglary charges